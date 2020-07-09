All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 1375 Springwood Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
1375 Springwood Drive NW
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

1375 Springwood Drive NW

1375 Springwood Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1375 Springwood Drive Northwest, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home with many extras. Features Front Porch, Rear Patio, and Fenced yard. Foyer entry, Living Room with fireplace, Built in Bookcase, Family Romm with fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast area and Island, Dining Room, Bedroom with Full Bath on main level. Upstairs features Master bedroom with full private bath, 2 secondary bedrooms and full hall bath. The full basement has finished rooms, Kitchen, Full bath, Bedrooms and Unfinished mechanical room. Bonus room. Convenient to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Easy access to I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Springwood Drive NW have any available units?
1375 Springwood Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1375 Springwood Drive NW have?
Some of 1375 Springwood Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Springwood Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Springwood Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Springwood Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Springwood Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1375 Springwood Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Springwood Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1375 Springwood Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 Springwood Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Springwood Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1375 Springwood Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Springwood Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1375 Springwood Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Springwood Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Springwood Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Springwood Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Springwood Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Dog Friendly Apartments
Conyers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College