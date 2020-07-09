1375 Springwood Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home with many extras. Features Front Porch, Rear Patio, and Fenced yard. Foyer entry, Living Room with fireplace, Built in Bookcase, Family Romm with fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast area and Island, Dining Room, Bedroom with Full Bath on main level. Upstairs features Master bedroom with full private bath, 2 secondary bedrooms and full hall bath. The full basement has finished rooms, Kitchen, Full bath, Bedrooms and Unfinished mechanical room. Bonus room. Convenient to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Easy access to I-20.