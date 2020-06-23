All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
1229 Creek Forest Ct NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1229 Creek Forest Ct NW

1229 Creek Forest Ct NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1229 Creek Forest Ct NW, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1227 Creek Forest Ct NW
Conyers, GA, 30012

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5

Don't miss out on this newly renovated three bedroom duplex! This lovely unit has brand new carpets, new light fixtures, new windows, a new HVAC ystem and new tile. Equipped with a log fire place in the living room and a walk in closet in the master bedroom! Nearby restaurants include: Gyros to Go, La Moreliana Taqueria and Mammy's Kitchen!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water:
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric:

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW have any available units?
1229 Creek Forest Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW have?
Some of 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Creek Forest Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW offer parking?
No, 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW does not offer parking.
Does 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW have a pool?
No, 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1229 Creek Forest Ct NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Dog Friendly Apartments
Conyers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College