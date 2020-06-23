1229 Creek Forest Ct NW

Amenities

1227 Creek Forest Ct NW

Conyers, GA, 30012



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5



Don't miss out on this newly renovated three bedroom duplex! This lovely unit has brand new carpets, new light fixtures, new windows, a new HVAC ystem and new tile. Equipped with a log fire place in the living room and a walk in closet in the master bedroom! Nearby restaurants include: Gyros to Go, La Moreliana Taqueria and Mammy's Kitchen!



UTILITIES:

Water:

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric:



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



