Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:50 PM

1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast

1011 Barn Oak Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Barn Oak Ct NE, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath duplex! Walking distance from downtown. Stove and fridge included, along with washer dryer connection. Spacious rooms with wood flooring and carpet. Do not miss out! Apply today!

Additional fees

$40 lawn care

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1738740?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast have any available units?
1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast have?
Some of 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Barn Oak Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

