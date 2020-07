Whisperwood Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments

Welcome to Whisperwood, the home of your next adventure! You’ll find a fantastic home, in a premier location packaged with unbeatable amenities. Close to Columbus State University and only minutes from Fort Benning, we’re near everything you need when you need it. With six pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, a group fitness studio, an indoor racquetball court, and movie theater, there’s always something to do that’s already part of your apartment experience. We offer military discounts and preferred employers specials. Check out what we have available online, then call to schedule a tour and let us show you around!