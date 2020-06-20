All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

6003 Brunjes Ln

6003 Brujes Lane · (706) 327-2255
Location

6003 Brujes Lane, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BETTER THAN NEW! Immaculate 5 BR 4 BA home with almost 4000 SF that is nestled on a manicured home site in North Columbus, Several Spacious Living Areas, Romantic Fireplace, Designer Windows and Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops, plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Stainless Steel Appliances To include Double Oven, and Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming wood floors, Ceramic Tile and Carpet, Marvelous Master Suite w/ on suite bath w/ Whirlpool Tub, plus granite counters, Many Extras and Upgrades, Lavish landscaping, Privacy Fenced backyard, 2-Car Garage w/ Storage Room, Convenient location that is in close proximity to Restaurants, Schools, Shopping, and the Interstates to Ft. Benning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Brunjes Ln have any available units?
6003 Brunjes Ln has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6003 Brunjes Ln have?
Some of 6003 Brunjes Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Brunjes Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Brunjes Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Brunjes Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6003 Brunjes Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6003 Brunjes Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6003 Brunjes Ln does offer parking.
Does 6003 Brunjes Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Brunjes Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Brunjes Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6003 Brunjes Ln has a pool.
Does 6003 Brunjes Ln have accessible units?
No, 6003 Brunjes Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Brunjes Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6003 Brunjes Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
