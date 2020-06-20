6003 Brunjes Ln

Amenities
BETTER THAN NEW! Immaculate 5 BR 4 BA home with almost 4000 SF that is nestled on a manicured home site in North Columbus, Several Spacious Living Areas, Romantic Fireplace, Designer Windows and Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops, plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Stainless Steel Appliances To include Double Oven, and Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming wood floors, Ceramic Tile and Carpet, Marvelous Master Suite w/ on suite bath w/ Whirlpool Tub, plus granite counters, Many Extras and Upgrades, Lavish landscaping, Privacy Fenced backyard, 2-Car Garage w/ Storage Room, Convenient location that is in close proximity to Restaurants, Schools, Shopping, and the Interstates to Ft. Benning.