Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:28 AM

4996 Stone Park Dr

4996 Stone Creek Lane · (706) 257-1776
Location

4996 Stone Creek Lane, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1878 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Spacious vaulted greatroom with corner, wood-burning fireplace and formal dining room welcome everyone who enters. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/.oven, dishwasher & microwave. Supersize master bedroom features tray ceiling and luxurious master bath with his & hers closets & jetted tub. Washer and dryer included!

You are welcome to visit any of our vacant rental properties at your convenience. Just stop by our office during regular business hours, provide a photo i.d. and check out a key free of charge. Keys are available Monday-Friday 9am to 3pm. Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Sunday from 1 to 3 pm. Keys must be returned before 5pm the same day.
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4996 Stone Park Dr have any available units?
4996 Stone Park Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4996 Stone Park Dr have?
Some of 4996 Stone Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4996 Stone Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4996 Stone Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4996 Stone Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4996 Stone Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4996 Stone Park Dr offer parking?
No, 4996 Stone Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4996 Stone Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4996 Stone Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4996 Stone Park Dr have a pool?
No, 4996 Stone Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4996 Stone Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 4996 Stone Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4996 Stone Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4996 Stone Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
