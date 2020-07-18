All apartments in Columbus
2812 E. Wynnton Lane
2812 E. Wynnton Lane

2812 East Wynnton Lane · (706) 663-3011
Location

2812 East Wynnton Lane, Columbus, GA 31906

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2812 E. Wynnton Lane · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
***2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home for Rent in Midtown Columbus, GA*** - 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Kitchen, Living Room, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hookup, Central AC & Stove included. $650/month rent. HAPP/Section 8 voucher accepted. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA (Holly Avenue runs parallel with Veterans Parkway) to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011.

(RLNE5906855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 E. Wynnton Lane have any available units?
2812 E. Wynnton Lane has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2812 E. Wynnton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2812 E. Wynnton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 E. Wynnton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2812 E. Wynnton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2812 E. Wynnton Lane offer parking?
No, 2812 E. Wynnton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2812 E. Wynnton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 E. Wynnton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 E. Wynnton Lane have a pool?
No, 2812 E. Wynnton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2812 E. Wynnton Lane have accessible units?
No, 2812 E. Wynnton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 E. Wynnton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 E. Wynnton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 E. Wynnton Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2812 E. Wynnton Lane has units with air conditioning.
