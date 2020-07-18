2812 E. Wynnton Lane

Amenities

***2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home for Rent in Midtown Columbus, GA*** - 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Kitchen, Living Room, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hookup, Central AC & Stove included. $650/month rent. HAPP/Section 8 voucher accepted. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA (Holly Avenue runs parallel with Veterans Parkway) to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011.



