Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home is in excellent condition with refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bath. You'll love the big deck on the back. Separate garage is great for vehicle or storage. Living room with a fireplace. Den. Formal dining room. Full eat-in kitchen with an electric stove. Refrigerator will be provided. W/D connections(washer & dryer provided). 1-car garage. Central gas heat and central air. Deck with a fenced backyard. Security system.