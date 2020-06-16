1029 Sugar Mill Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

HOW SWEET IT IS! Pristine 3 BR 2 BA family home with over 1200 SF that is situated on a cul de sac home site in North Columbus, Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ All Appliances plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Living Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Gleaming Wood Floors and carpet, Designer Ceilings, Master Suite w/ En Suite plus Walk In Closet, Covered Patio Overlooking Private Oversized Fenced backyard, 1-Car Carport, Outside Storage Building, Convenient location that is in close proximity to Schools, Churches, Shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning