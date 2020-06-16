All apartments in Columbus
1029 Sugar Mill Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

1029 Sugar Mill Dr

1029 Sugar Mill Drive · (706) 327-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1029 Sugar Mill Drive, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
HOW SWEET IT IS! Pristine 3 BR 2 BA family home with over 1200 SF that is situated on a cul de sac home site in North Columbus, Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ All Appliances plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Living Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Gleaming Wood Floors and carpet, Designer Ceilings, Master Suite w/ En Suite plus Walk In Closet, Covered Patio Overlooking Private Oversized Fenced backyard, 1-Car Carport, Outside Storage Building, Convenient location that is in close proximity to Schools, Churches, Shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Sugar Mill Dr have any available units?
1029 Sugar Mill Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Sugar Mill Dr have?
Some of 1029 Sugar Mill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Sugar Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Sugar Mill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Sugar Mill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Sugar Mill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1029 Sugar Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Sugar Mill Dr does offer parking.
Does 1029 Sugar Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Sugar Mill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Sugar Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 1029 Sugar Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Sugar Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1029 Sugar Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Sugar Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Sugar Mill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
