5080 Windsor Forrest Ln.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

5080 Windsor Forrest Ln

5080 Windsor Forrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5080 Windsor Forrest Lane, College Park, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious 3/2.5 Carriage Style House With Hardwoods and Garage! - This two-story single-family home is absolutely adorable! The traditional exterior lies in stark contrast to the convenience and livability of the open-concept modern floor plan.

With easy-care hardwood flooring throughout, the downstairs area features the family commons: a kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and ample prep space and a casual eat-in area awaiting your dinette, and a large family room with gas-burning fireplace and natural light all around.

A half-bath is also thoughtfully located on this lower level.

From here you can also access the home's private rear courtyard, completely fenced-in, for your family's enjoyment.

Upstairs, all bedrooms feature trey and/or vaulted ceilings. The two secondary bedrooms, spacious in their own right, share a full hallway bath, while the master has a full bath en suite.

The convenience and safety of a one-car garage add to this home's value and your peace of mind.

Unfortunately, this home isn't pet or voucher-friendly.

Must-Have Good Rental History !!!

Contact Veronica for more information 404-205-1663.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3991161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln have any available units?
5080 Windsor Forrest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln have?
Some of 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5080 Windsor Forrest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln offers parking.
Does 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln have a pool?
No, 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln have accessible units?
No, 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5080 Windsor Forrest Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

