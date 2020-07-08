5080 Windsor Forrest Ln.

Amenities

Spacious 3/2.5 Carriage Style House With Hardwoods and Garage! - This two-story single-family home is absolutely adorable! The traditional exterior lies in stark contrast to the convenience and livability of the open-concept modern floor plan.



With easy-care hardwood flooring throughout, the downstairs area features the family commons: a kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and ample prep space and a casual eat-in area awaiting your dinette, and a large family room with gas-burning fireplace and natural light all around.



A half-bath is also thoughtfully located on this lower level.



From here you can also access the home's private rear courtyard, completely fenced-in, for your family's enjoyment.



Upstairs, all bedrooms feature trey and/or vaulted ceilings. The two secondary bedrooms, spacious in their own right, share a full hallway bath, while the master has a full bath en suite.



The convenience and safety of a one-car garage add to this home's value and your peace of mind.



Unfortunately, this home isn't pet or voucher-friendly.



Must-Have Good Rental History !!!



Contact Veronica for more information 404-205-1663.



