2869 Godby Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lucky you to have came across this lovely town home just in time for the Summer season! Immediately upon entry we guarantee that you're going to say "This is definitely the one! ". Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. All bedrooms are located in the top level of the property. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. Might I add you have a automatic garage and a backyard. What more can you ask for in a home? The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.