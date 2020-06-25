All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 2869 Godby Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
2869 Godby Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2869 Godby Road

2869 Godby Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2869 Godby Road, College Park, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lucky you to have came across this lovely town home just in time for the Summer season! Immediately upon entry we guarantee that you're going to say "This is definitely the one! ". Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. All bedrooms are located in the top level of the property. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. Might I add you have a automatic garage and a backyard. What more can you ask for in a home? The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2869 Godby Road have any available units?
2869 Godby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 2869 Godby Road have?
Some of 2869 Godby Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2869 Godby Road currently offering any rent specials?
2869 Godby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2869 Godby Road pet-friendly?
No, 2869 Godby Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 2869 Godby Road offer parking?
Yes, 2869 Godby Road offers parking.
Does 2869 Godby Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2869 Godby Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2869 Godby Road have a pool?
No, 2869 Godby Road does not have a pool.
Does 2869 Godby Road have accessible units?
No, 2869 Godby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2869 Godby Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2869 Godby Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2869 Godby Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2869 Godby Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University