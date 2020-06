Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub

This is a newly renovated home that is beautiful inside and out! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, black appliances, garden tub. This is an open floor plan with lots of space for you and your family or just for entertaining. Claim your new home today before someone else does!!! Please visit www.rently.com for self viewing Please www.renterswarehouse.com to apply (chose Georgia Corporate Service) This is s MUST SEE!!! IT WON'T LAST!! Call Venetta 404-645-1659.