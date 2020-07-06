2138 Park Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Introducing Park Terrace-where Comfort, Value, & Modern Conveniences Meet! Park Terrace offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments with all the bells & whistles of in-town living! The spacious floor plans offers updated cabinetry, black appliances, newly hardwood-like flooring and carpet, & did we mention it’s only a short drive from the prestigious Woodward Academy that has become one of the much deserved educational institutions in Metro Atlanta! Quietly nestled in a neighborhood that you will love to call home. Park Terrace offers easy access to all major highways, Hartsfield International Airport, and the recently revitalized shopping corridor in College Park located on Main Street!



Check us out and take advantage of the in town living touches at Park Terrace! Contact Nakira to schedule a showing 404.640.8302.



Apartment 3 features GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND A DISHWASHER

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.