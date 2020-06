Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Most desired street in Historic College Park! Gem of a 3 bedroom 2 bath 1930's cottage with hardwood floors, classic time period tile bath. Unlimited potential to open up the kitchen to the dining room. 2 bedrooms on first floor and 3rd bedroom and full bath in full sun exposed lower level. Separate entrance and kitchenette in lower level makes for in-law suite or apartment. Private wooded back yard and screened front porch add to the charm.