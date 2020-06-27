All apartments in College Park
College Park, GA
1682 Hawthorne Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

1682 Hawthorne Ave

1682 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
College Park
Location

1682 Hawthorne Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out the 3D TOUR! Breathtakingly beautiful home that has just been renovated! Featuring brand new paint, new floors, new fixtures, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and new granite counter-tops. The open floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, storage, and comes with a sleek and stylish kitchen. The master bedroom is on the main level features a large closet and a luxurious master bathroom. Partially finished basement with room to grow. The backyard is perfect for pets. Gorgeous landscaping. The deck in the back is ideal for coffee in the morning or spending time with family and friends. Lease w/ purchase visit Divvyhomes.com/a/jarhouse option available on this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1682 Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
1682 Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1682 Hawthorne Ave have?
Some of 1682 Hawthorne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1682 Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1682 Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1682 Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1682 Hawthorne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1682 Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
No, 1682 Hawthorne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1682 Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1682 Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1682 Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 1682 Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1682 Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1682 Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1682 Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1682 Hawthorne Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1682 Hawthorne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1682 Hawthorne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
