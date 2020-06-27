1682 Hawthorne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out the 3D TOUR! Breathtakingly beautiful home that has just been renovated! Featuring brand new paint, new floors, new fixtures, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and new granite counter-tops. The open floor plan encompasses four spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, storage, and comes with a sleek and stylish kitchen. The master bedroom is on the main level features a large closet and a luxurious master bathroom. Partially finished basement with room to grow. The backyard is perfect for pets. Gorgeous landscaping. The deck in the back is ideal for coffee in the morning or spending time with family and friends. Lease w/ purchase visit Divvyhomes.com/a/jarhouse option available on this home.