All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like Premier Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
Premier Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Premier Apartments

7200 Premier Lane Southwest · (770) 766-1569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30168

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 348-4 · Avail. Aug 12

$772

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 317-1 · Avail. Aug 7

$772

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 368-2 · Avail. Aug 7

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 384-8 · Avail. Aug 7

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 340-4 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 301-5 · Avail. Aug 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 352-5 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 408-7 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Unit 408-3 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Premier Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
playground
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience. Choose a one bedroom to share with a pet, a two bedroom for a space with a home office, or share a three bedroom with a roommate or two. Upgraded spaces boast a modern feel and are equipped with conveniences like walk-in closets and washer and dryer connections. Sleek wood-style flooring flows through your home, and ceiling fans and air conditioning work together to keep both you and your pet cool on hot Georgia days.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Premier Apartments have any available units?
Premier Apartments has 22 units available starting at $772 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Premier Apartments have?
Some of Premier Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Premier Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Premier Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Premier Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Premier Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Premier Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Premier Apartments offers parking.
Does Premier Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Premier Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Premier Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Premier Apartments has a pool.
Does Premier Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Premier Apartments has accessible units.
Does Premier Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Premier Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Premier Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Premier Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Premier Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity