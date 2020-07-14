Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly dog park internet access playground

Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience. Choose a one bedroom to share with a pet, a two bedroom for a space with a home office, or share a three bedroom with a roommate or two. Upgraded spaces boast a modern feel and are equipped with conveniences like walk-in closets and washer and dryer connections. Sleek wood-style flooring flows through your home, and ceiling fans and air conditioning work together to keep both you and your pet cool on hot Georgia days.