93 Hollinger Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Simply stunning split level home, turnkey available for move in today! Boasting a cathedral ceiling and like-new hardwood floors, the living and dining room spaces are rich in appearance and easy to maintain, great for entertaining friends and family. Let your inner chef rejoice in the beautiful open kitchen featuring a double stainless steel sink that overlooks the living room. The master bedroom has tray ceiling and private, attached bath with double vanity, garden tub and walk-in closet, so you can truly relax and getaway from it all after a long day. Relax outdoors on the spacious walkout deck or in the fenced-in backyard space, which is ideal for playing kids or roaming pets! Schedule your tour today before this one is gone!