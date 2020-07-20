All apartments in Cobb County
93 Hollinger Way
93 Hollinger Way

93 Hollinger Way · No Longer Available
Location

93 Hollinger Way, Cobb County, GA 30060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Simply stunning split level home, turnkey available for move in today! Boasting a cathedral ceiling and like-new hardwood floors, the living and dining room spaces are rich in appearance and easy to maintain, great for entertaining friends and family. Let your inner chef rejoice in the beautiful open kitchen featuring a double stainless steel sink that overlooks the living room. The master bedroom has tray ceiling and private, attached bath with double vanity, garden tub and walk-in closet, so you can truly relax and getaway from it all after a long day. Relax outdoors on the spacious walkout deck or in the fenced-in backyard space, which is ideal for playing kids or roaming pets! Schedule your tour today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Hollinger Way have any available units?
93 Hollinger Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 93 Hollinger Way have?
Some of 93 Hollinger Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Hollinger Way currently offering any rent specials?
93 Hollinger Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Hollinger Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 Hollinger Way is pet friendly.
Does 93 Hollinger Way offer parking?
No, 93 Hollinger Way does not offer parking.
Does 93 Hollinger Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Hollinger Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Hollinger Way have a pool?
No, 93 Hollinger Way does not have a pool.
Does 93 Hollinger Way have accessible units?
No, 93 Hollinger Way does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Hollinger Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Hollinger Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Hollinger Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Hollinger Way does not have units with air conditioning.
