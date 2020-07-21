Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

912 Shiloh Ridge Run NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2



This home has a great open floor plan with the huge eat-in kitchen overlooking the living room with stone fireplace. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with two wide closets and full bath. Downstairs is a large family room, with huge closets, that can also be used as a fourth bedroom. The family room opens to the back patio. A large garage has plenty of storage space, as do the extra closets. Close to Kennesaw State University and several restaurants, including: Marlow's Tavern, The Rotisserie Shop, Caper's Restaurant, Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill and Taj Mahal Grill.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water System

Gas: Gas South, Scana

Electric: Cobb EMC



