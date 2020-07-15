All apartments in Cobb County
820 Muirfield Trace
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

820 Muirfield Trace

820 Muirfield Trace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

820 Muirfield Trace Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Desirable rental on golf course of Indian Hills Country Club. This full renovated home is located on a cul-de-sac lot with stunning views of the gold course. It features and open floor plan with renovated kitchens and bathrooms. The private backyard is fenced with large deck and great view of the gold course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Muirfield Trace have any available units?
820 Muirfield Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 820 Muirfield Trace have?
Some of 820 Muirfield Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Muirfield Trace currently offering any rent specials?
820 Muirfield Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Muirfield Trace pet-friendly?
No, 820 Muirfield Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 820 Muirfield Trace offer parking?
Yes, 820 Muirfield Trace offers parking.
Does 820 Muirfield Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Muirfield Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Muirfield Trace have a pool?
No, 820 Muirfield Trace does not have a pool.
Does 820 Muirfield Trace have accessible units?
No, 820 Muirfield Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Muirfield Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Muirfield Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Muirfield Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Muirfield Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
