Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:24 PM

743 Helga Dr NE

743 Helga Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

743 Helga Dr, Cobb County, GA 30188

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
** AWESOME School District***

HS: Kell
MS: McCleskey
ES: Nicholson

FEATURES:

* PRIVATE/ Fenced - Level Yard
* OverSize Wooden Deck
* Hardwood Floors
* Separate Dining Room to Serve Your Favorite Holiday Meals
* Spacious Family Room w/Stunning Hardwoods/ Fireplace for those cool Fall nights
* Chef's Kitchen w/ New Granite Countertops
* Eat In Area/ Kitchen Island/ Custom Tumbled Tile Blacksplash/ Tile Floors
* Oversize Bedrooms
* Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Spa: Garden Tub/ Sep Shower
* Tons of Storage

** Complimentary Access to Swim/ Tennis ***

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter. Must apply separately at petscreening.com

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Helga Dr NE have any available units?
743 Helga Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 743 Helga Dr NE have?
Some of 743 Helga Dr NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Helga Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
743 Helga Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Helga Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 Helga Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 743 Helga Dr NE offer parking?
No, 743 Helga Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 743 Helga Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Helga Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Helga Dr NE have a pool?
Yes, 743 Helga Dr NE has a pool.
Does 743 Helga Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 743 Helga Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Helga Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 Helga Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 Helga Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 743 Helga Dr NE has units with air conditioning.
