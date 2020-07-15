743 Helga Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

** AWESOME School District***



HS: Kell

MS: McCleskey

ES: Nicholson



FEATURES:



* PRIVATE/ Fenced - Level Yard

* OverSize Wooden Deck

* Hardwood Floors

* Separate Dining Room to Serve Your Favorite Holiday Meals

* Spacious Family Room w/Stunning Hardwoods/ Fireplace for those cool Fall nights

* Chef's Kitchen w/ New Granite Countertops

* Eat In Area/ Kitchen Island/ Custom Tumbled Tile Blacksplash/ Tile Floors

* Oversize Bedrooms

* Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Spa: Garden Tub/ Sep Shower

* Tons of Storage



** Complimentary Access to Swim/ Tennis ***



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter.



