6911 Hickory Log Road

Move In Special: Sign 13 Month Lease Get Second Month Free! Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.



Charming three bedroom one and a half bath with a bonus room. This home features a beautiful kitchen,hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space, a bonus room that could be used as a bedroom, and a lovely backyard great for relaxing. Hurry this home will not last long. This Home is not available for Section 8.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County:Cobb;

Subdivision: Camerons Crossing;

Sq. Footage: 1285;

Year Built: 1977;

Beds 4 / Baths: 2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Bryant;

Middle School: Lindley;

High School: Pebblebrook;

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,129.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.