Cobb County, GA
6911 Hickory Log Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6911 Hickory Log Road

6911 Hickory Logging Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Hickory Logging Rd, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Move In Special: Sign 13 Month Lease Get Second Month Free! Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.

Charming three bedroom one and a half bath with a bonus room. This home features a beautiful kitchen,hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space, a bonus room that could be used as a bedroom, and a lovely backyard great for relaxing. Hurry this home will not last long. This Home is not available for Section 8.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Cobb;
Subdivision: Camerons Crossing;
Sq. Footage: 1285;
Year Built: 1977;
Beds 4 / Baths: 2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bryant;
Middle School: Lindley;
High School: Pebblebrook;
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1977

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,129.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Hickory Log Road have any available units?
6911 Hickory Log Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 6911 Hickory Log Road currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Hickory Log Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Hickory Log Road pet-friendly?
No, 6911 Hickory Log Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 6911 Hickory Log Road offer parking?
No, 6911 Hickory Log Road does not offer parking.
Does 6911 Hickory Log Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Hickory Log Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Hickory Log Road have a pool?
No, 6911 Hickory Log Road does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Hickory Log Road have accessible units?
No, 6911 Hickory Log Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Hickory Log Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Hickory Log Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 Hickory Log Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6911 Hickory Log Road does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

