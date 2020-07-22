6911 Hickory Log Road

Amenities
Charming three bedroom one and a half bath with a bonus room. This home features a beautiful kitchen,hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space, a bonus room that could be used as a bedroom, and a lovely backyard great for relaxing. Hurry this home will not last long. This Home is not available for Section 8.
County:Cobb;
Subdivision: Camerons Crossing;
Sq. Footage: 1285;
Year Built: 1977;
Beds 4 / Baths: 2;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bryant;
Middle School: Lindley;
High School: Pebblebrook;
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,129.00
