All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 6 Wyndham Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
6 Wyndham Court
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:38 AM

6 Wyndham Court

6 Wyndham Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6 Wyndham Court, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This home is located in Cobb County. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the walk-in closet in the master bedroom along with a garden tub and dual sinks in the en-suite bathroom. The back of the home has an open deck with stairs that makes way to the grassy backyard.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Wyndham Court have any available units?
6 Wyndham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 6 Wyndham Court have?
Some of 6 Wyndham Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Wyndham Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Wyndham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Wyndham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Wyndham Court is pet friendly.
Does 6 Wyndham Court offer parking?
No, 6 Wyndham Court does not offer parking.
Does 6 Wyndham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Wyndham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Wyndham Court have a pool?
No, 6 Wyndham Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 Wyndham Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Wyndham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Wyndham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Wyndham Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Wyndham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Wyndham Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College