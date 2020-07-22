6 Wyndham Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This home is located in Cobb County. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the walk-in closet in the master bedroom along with a garden tub and dual sinks in the en-suite bathroom. The back of the home has an open deck with stairs that makes way to the grassy backyard.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.