Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

5991 Downington Point NW

5991 Downington Point Northwest · (404) 641-4857
Location

5991 Downington Point Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30101

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3982 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Executive Rental! Move in condition! Brazilian hardwood flooring throughout! Master suite on the main level w/private office/nursery/sitting room. Elegant master bath with large double sink vanities, whirlpool tub, shower & walk in closet! Two story family room with fireplace and built ins! Chef's kitchen w/stained cabinetry & solid surface counter tops & stainless appliances!! Huge working island! Large screened in porch and patio for outdoor living! Upper level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 share a walk through bath, 1 private! Full unfinished daylight basement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5991 Downington Point NW have any available units?
5991 Downington Point NW has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5991 Downington Point NW have?
Some of 5991 Downington Point NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5991 Downington Point NW currently offering any rent specials?
5991 Downington Point NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5991 Downington Point NW pet-friendly?
No, 5991 Downington Point NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5991 Downington Point NW offer parking?
Yes, 5991 Downington Point NW offers parking.
Does 5991 Downington Point NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5991 Downington Point NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5991 Downington Point NW have a pool?
Yes, 5991 Downington Point NW has a pool.
Does 5991 Downington Point NW have accessible units?
No, 5991 Downington Point NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5991 Downington Point NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5991 Downington Point NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5991 Downington Point NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5991 Downington Point NW does not have units with air conditioning.
