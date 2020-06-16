All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:37 PM

4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE

4560 Coopers Creek Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4560 Coopers Creek Place Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4560 Coopers Creek Place
Smyrna, GA 30082

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2.5

This duplex unit boasts generously sized rooms throughout including two large master suites, a huge living room with decorative fireplace and lovely bay window, and extra storage closets. Plenty of cabinets in the gleaming white kitchen. New carpet throughout! Neutral colors throughout! Exterior storage off back patio. Great location off S. Cobb Drive, close to I-285, and in the Cobb County School System. Also close to Laurel Lake and numerous restaurants including Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood, Porch Light Latin Kitchen, Muss & Turner's, South City Kitchen and many more!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County Water System
Gas: Scana, GA Natural Gas
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE have any available units?
4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE have?
Some of 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE offer parking?
No, 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE have a pool?
No, 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College