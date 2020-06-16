4560 Coopers Creek Pl SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4560 Coopers Creek Place

Smyrna, GA 30082



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2.5



This duplex unit boasts generously sized rooms throughout including two large master suites, a huge living room with decorative fireplace and lovely bay window, and extra storage closets. Plenty of cabinets in the gleaming white kitchen. New carpet throughout! Neutral colors throughout! Exterior storage off back patio. Great location off S. Cobb Drive, close to I-285, and in the Cobb County School System. Also close to Laurel Lake and numerous restaurants including Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood, Porch Light Latin Kitchen, Muss & Turner's, South City Kitchen and many more!



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water System

Gas: Scana, GA Natural Gas

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.