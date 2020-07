Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace conference room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities conference room parking

Commercial property with approx. 1,500 square feet. Currently used as a church, it is the building to the right when facing the property Bldg B. Property located on a beautiful lot with ample parking. There is a bathroom, a large open area, and a conference room. This building is perfect for a church or a business.