4478 Hamby Pond Place NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful craftsman style home. Open floor plan with hardwoods on main, family room with stone fireplace. Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances is open to family room. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceiling, double vanities & large walk in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Blinds throughout. Extra storage space in garage. Fenced yard. Pets will be considered. Near shopping, restaurants, KSU, I-75 Hickory Grove Express exit. Quiet friendly neighborhood. Landlord prefers a longer lease.