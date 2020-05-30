All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

4478 Hamby Pond Place NW

4478 Hamby Pond Place
Location

4478 Hamby Pond Place, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful craftsman style home. Open floor plan with hardwoods on main, family room with stone fireplace. Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances is open to family room. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceiling, double vanities & large walk in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Blinds throughout. Extra storage space in garage. Fenced yard. Pets will be considered. Near shopping, restaurants, KSU, I-75 Hickory Grove Express exit. Quiet friendly neighborhood. Landlord prefers a longer lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW have any available units?
4478 Hamby Pond Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW have?
Some of 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
4478 Hamby Pond Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW offers parking.
Does 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW have a pool?
No, 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW have accessible units?
No, 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4478 Hamby Pond Place NW does not have units with air conditioning.
