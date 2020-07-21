4416 Karls Gate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2-story traditional home on corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Separate sunny living and dining rooms. The family room with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves opens to a sunroom with skylights plus a patio. There is a guest bedroom/office on the main level. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms with hall bath plus an owner bedroom with large bath with separate shower and tub. In Walton High School District!