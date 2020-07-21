Lovely 2-story traditional home on corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Separate sunny living and dining rooms. The family room with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves opens to a sunroom with skylights plus a patio. There is a guest bedroom/office on the main level. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms with hall bath plus an owner bedroom with large bath with separate shower and tub. In Walton High School District!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4416 Karls Gate Drive have any available units?
4416 Karls Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4416 Karls Gate Drive have?
Some of 4416 Karls Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Karls Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Karls Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.