Cobb County, GA
4416 Karls Gate Drive
Last updated September 13 2019

4416 Karls Gate Drive

4416 Karls Gate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Karls Gate Dr, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2-story traditional home on corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Separate sunny living and dining rooms. The family room with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves opens to a sunroom with skylights plus a patio. There is a guest bedroom/office on the main level. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms with hall bath plus an owner bedroom with large bath with separate shower and tub. In Walton High School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Karls Gate Drive have any available units?
4416 Karls Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4416 Karls Gate Drive have?
Some of 4416 Karls Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Karls Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Karls Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Karls Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Karls Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4416 Karls Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Karls Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 4416 Karls Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Karls Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Karls Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 4416 Karls Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Karls Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4416 Karls Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Karls Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 Karls Gate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 Karls Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 Karls Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
