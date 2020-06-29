Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool tennis court

4304 E. Summit Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home- Windsor Subdivision (Swim/Tennis)- Lassiter School District- Marietta - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home in Lassiter HS district. Spacious home features updated kitchen with eat in dining area, along with formal dining room, and office on the main floor, wood floors throughout main and upper level. Large living space that opens on to the airy sunroom with great views of entirely wooded backyard with sprawling deck. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms including huge master w/ fireside sitting room, 2 walk-in closets (1 with full closet system!), and huge updated master bath with show and separate jetted tub. Full finished basement includes bedroom with closet, full bath, living space with kitchenette/wet bar, sitting room and huge organized storage space with shelving.



Schools: Davis-Cobb Elem, Mabry Middle, Lassiter High



Home is currently tenant occupied. Available move-in is July 1st. Tours must scheduled by visiting www.vineyardatlanta.com, select Property, click Contact Us and complete a contact card. Section 8 and HUD will not be accepted. Applicants must have excellent credit with no housing debt collections, evictions, etc. Employment history a must with proof of a minimum 3-times rent amount in monthly Income. Minimum 2 Years rental/mortgage history. All occupants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application, qualify and appear on the lease agreement.



Pets accepted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds.



