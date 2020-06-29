All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4304 E. Summit Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4304 E. Summit Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

4304 E. Summit Ct

4304 East Summit Court · (404) 788-3657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4304 East Summit Court, Cobb County, GA 30066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4304 E. Summit Ct · Avail. now

$2,600

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
tennis court
4304 E. Summit Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home- Windsor Subdivision (Swim/Tennis)- Lassiter School District- Marietta - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home in Lassiter HS district. Spacious home features updated kitchen with eat in dining area, along with formal dining room, and office on the main floor, wood floors throughout main and upper level. Large living space that opens on to the airy sunroom with great views of entirely wooded backyard with sprawling deck. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms including huge master w/ fireside sitting room, 2 walk-in closets (1 with full closet system!), and huge updated master bath with show and separate jetted tub. Full finished basement includes bedroom with closet, full bath, living space with kitchenette/wet bar, sitting room and huge organized storage space with shelving.

Schools: Davis-Cobb Elem, Mabry Middle, Lassiter High

Home is currently tenant occupied. Available move-in is July 1st. Tours must scheduled by visiting www.vineyardatlanta.com, select Property, click Contact Us and complete a contact card. Section 8 and HUD will not be accepted. Applicants must have excellent credit with no housing debt collections, evictions, etc. Employment history a must with proof of a minimum 3-times rent amount in monthly Income. Minimum 2 Years rental/mortgage history. All occupants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application, qualify and appear on the lease agreement.

Pets accepted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5776778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 E. Summit Ct have any available units?
4304 E. Summit Ct has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4304 E. Summit Ct have?
Some of 4304 E. Summit Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 E. Summit Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4304 E. Summit Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 E. Summit Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4304 E. Summit Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4304 E. Summit Ct offer parking?
No, 4304 E. Summit Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4304 E. Summit Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 E. Summit Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 E. Summit Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4304 E. Summit Ct has a pool.
Does 4304 E. Summit Ct have accessible units?
No, 4304 E. Summit Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 E. Summit Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4304 E. Summit Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 E. Summit Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 E. Summit Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4304 E. Summit Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd
Fair Oaks, GA 30080
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity