4037 Coyte Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

4037 Coyte Drive

4037 Coyte Drive Northeast · (770) 289-9850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4037 Coyte Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
.Lease Option Available*.Walking distance to Walton HS. Restaurants,shopping sports club,doctors,grocery stores,all within 5 minutes driving time. This home is renovated with new front doors and stairs and hardwood floors with a newly designed kitchen including stainless steel new appliances. The baths have been updated with tile showers and master bath has a barn door.* Home Partnership of America see remarks. *Owner is only interested in the Home Partnership program where the renter agrees to rent for at least a year while deciding where they want to live or getting ready to buy and Home partnership agrees to rent as long as the inspection of the property fits there criteria and is in an area they have on the list which this house is. If renter is approved then the the sales agent is paid three percent of the list price which is 359900.00 at this point and the HPA Program own's the home and they become the new landlord. There is no penalty for not being able to buy. Minimum c score 620.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Coyte Drive have any available units?
4037 Coyte Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4037 Coyte Drive have?
Some of 4037 Coyte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 Coyte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Coyte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Coyte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4037 Coyte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4037 Coyte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4037 Coyte Drive offers parking.
Does 4037 Coyte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Coyte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Coyte Drive have a pool?
No, 4037 Coyte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4037 Coyte Drive have accessible units?
No, 4037 Coyte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Coyte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4037 Coyte Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4037 Coyte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4037 Coyte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
