4037 Coyte Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

.Lease Option Available*.Walking distance to Walton HS. Restaurants,shopping sports club,doctors,grocery stores,all within 5 minutes driving time. This home is renovated with new front doors and stairs and hardwood floors with a newly designed kitchen including stainless steel new appliances. The baths have been updated with tile showers and master bath has a barn door.* Home Partnership of America see remarks. *Owner is only interested in the Home Partnership program where the renter agrees to rent for at least a year while deciding where they want to live or getting ready to buy and Home partnership agrees to rent as long as the inspection of the property fits there criteria and is in an area they have on the list which this house is. If renter is approved then the the sales agent is paid three percent of the list price which is 359900.00 at this point and the HPA Program own's the home and they become the new landlord. There is no penalty for not being able to buy. Minimum c score 620.