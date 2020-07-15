All apartments in Cobb County
4001 Canton Road
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:28 AM

4001 Canton Road

4001 Canton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Canton Rd, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Great Office Condo FOR RENT. Desirable location. Close to I-75 and I-575 and shopping. Surrounded by many other businesses. This Commercial space featuring-4 offices, Conference room, a reception area, kitchenette, storage closets and bathroom. More than 1200 Sq Ft space for any business types. Ideal for Medical, dental, Law or any client based business & professional offices. This unit is also a drive-up, so there are no stairs. All one level, on one above & no one below. 10 plus free parking spaces for your staff and clients. Move in ready. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Canton Road have any available units?
4001 Canton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 4001 Canton Road currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Canton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Canton Road pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Canton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4001 Canton Road offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Canton Road offers parking.
Does 4001 Canton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Canton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Canton Road have a pool?
No, 4001 Canton Road does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Canton Road have accessible units?
No, 4001 Canton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Canton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Canton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Canton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Canton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
