4001 Canton Road

Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

Great Office Condo FOR RENT. Desirable location. Close to I-75 and I-575 and shopping. Surrounded by many other businesses. This Commercial space featuring-4 offices, Conference room, a reception area, kitchenette, storage closets and bathroom. More than 1200 Sq Ft space for any business types. Ideal for Medical, dental, Law or any client based business & professional offices. This unit is also a drive-up, so there are no stairs. All one level, on one above & no one below. 10 plus free parking spaces for your staff and clients. Move in ready. Call today!