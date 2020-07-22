All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3904 Doe Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3904 Doe Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3904 Doe Run Drive

3904 Doe Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3904 Doe Run Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Powder Springs, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Doe Run Drive have any available units?
3904 Doe Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3904 Doe Run Drive have?
Some of 3904 Doe Run Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Doe Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Doe Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Doe Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3904 Doe Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3904 Doe Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Doe Run Drive offers parking.
Does 3904 Doe Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Doe Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Doe Run Drive have a pool?
No, 3904 Doe Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Doe Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 3904 Doe Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Doe Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 Doe Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 Doe Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 Doe Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College