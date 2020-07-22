3899 Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Location! Location! Location! Sought after Walton High School. Beautiful level and sloping lot, inviting pool and a pond in the back. Beautiful green foliage enveloping the backyard. Master suite, en-suite on the main. Hardwood and tiles throughout house. Enter through the french doors into the 18' foyer. climb one of 2 stairs to the bedrooms or hop down to the basement which features a den: game room, large bedroom/bathroom, laundry, wet bar and kitchenette. Walk out of the basement onto the patio, relax by the pool with a view of the pond and the beautiful greenery.