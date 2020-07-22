All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated January 29 2020

3899 Providence

3899 Providence Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3899 Providence Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Location! Location! Location! Sought after Walton High School. Beautiful level and sloping lot, inviting pool and a pond in the back. Beautiful green foliage enveloping the backyard. Master suite, en-suite on the main. Hardwood and tiles throughout house. Enter through the french doors into the 18' foyer. climb one of 2 stairs to the bedrooms or hop down to the basement which features a den: game room, large bedroom/bathroom, laundry, wet bar and kitchenette. Walk out of the basement onto the patio, relax by the pool with a view of the pond and the beautiful greenery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3899 Providence have any available units?
3899 Providence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3899 Providence have?
Some of 3899 Providence's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3899 Providence currently offering any rent specials?
3899 Providence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3899 Providence pet-friendly?
No, 3899 Providence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3899 Providence offer parking?
Yes, 3899 Providence offers parking.
Does 3899 Providence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3899 Providence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3899 Providence have a pool?
Yes, 3899 Providence has a pool.
Does 3899 Providence have accessible units?
No, 3899 Providence does not have accessible units.
Does 3899 Providence have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3899 Providence has units with dishwashers.
Does 3899 Providence have units with air conditioning?
No, 3899 Providence does not have units with air conditioning.
