Cobb County, GA
3741 Bays Ferry Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3741 Bays Ferry Way

3741 Bays Ferry Way · (678) 549-4949
Location

3741 Bays Ferry Way, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,415

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3304 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful brick traditional located in sought-after Pope HS district! Cook's kitchen with huge island, stained cabinets, big eat-in area, and direct access to deck. Formal living room and dining room off front foyer. Huge master with lux master bath and 3 more bedrooms -- all generously sized. Very private back yard with deck and screened porch. Front and rear stairs, first floor laundry and tons of storage in full basement. Move-in and enjoy this fantastic location near schools, shopping, and everything else you need! Pope HS -- Tritt Elem -- Hightower MS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 Bays Ferry Way have any available units?
3741 Bays Ferry Way has a unit available for $2,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3741 Bays Ferry Way have?
Some of 3741 Bays Ferry Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3741 Bays Ferry Way currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Bays Ferry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Bays Ferry Way pet-friendly?
No, 3741 Bays Ferry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3741 Bays Ferry Way offer parking?
Yes, 3741 Bays Ferry Way offers parking.
Does 3741 Bays Ferry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 Bays Ferry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Bays Ferry Way have a pool?
No, 3741 Bays Ferry Way does not have a pool.
Does 3741 Bays Ferry Way have accessible units?
No, 3741 Bays Ferry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Bays Ferry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3741 Bays Ferry Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3741 Bays Ferry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3741 Bays Ferry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
