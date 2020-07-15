3741 Bays Ferry Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful brick traditional located in sought-after Pope HS district! Cook's kitchen with huge island, stained cabinets, big eat-in area, and direct access to deck. Formal living room and dining room off front foyer. Huge master with lux master bath and 3 more bedrooms -- all generously sized. Very private back yard with deck and screened porch. Front and rear stairs, first floor laundry and tons of storage in full basement. Move-in and enjoy this fantastic location near schools, shopping, and everything else you need! Pope HS -- Tritt Elem -- Hightower MS