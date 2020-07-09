All apartments in Cobb County
3735 Auldyn Drive
3735 Auldyn Drive

3735 Auldyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3735 Auldyn Drive, Cobb County, GA 30106

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
JUST REDUCED!!! MUST SEE!!! Gorgeous Charming Two Story Home in the very quiet Harvest Pointe Swim/Tennis Community. Enjoy living minutes away from shopping, restaurants, Silver Comet Trail and great schools all within walking distance. Home features 4 large bedrooms with Master on the main, Huge Family room, hardwoods on the main level. Huge kitchen with separate dining and sunroom perfect for entertaining. Brick-front home in established community. Main level features Formal Living Room w/Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen w/Island, Upstairs has Open Loft, Office, Three Bedrooms and Full Bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Auldyn Drive have any available units?
3735 Auldyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3735 Auldyn Drive have?
Some of 3735 Auldyn Drive's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Auldyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Auldyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Auldyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3735 Auldyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3735 Auldyn Drive offer parking?
No, 3735 Auldyn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3735 Auldyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3735 Auldyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Auldyn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3735 Auldyn Drive has a pool.
Does 3735 Auldyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3735 Auldyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Auldyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3735 Auldyn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3735 Auldyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3735 Auldyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
