3735 Auldyn Drive

Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

JUST REDUCED!!! MUST SEE!!! Gorgeous Charming Two Story Home in the very quiet Harvest Pointe Swim/Tennis Community. Enjoy living minutes away from shopping, restaurants, Silver Comet Trail and great schools all within walking distance. Home features 4 large bedrooms with Master on the main, Huge Family room, hardwoods on the main level. Huge kitchen with separate dining and sunroom perfect for entertaining. Brick-front home in established community. Main level features Formal Living Room w/Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen w/Island, Upstairs has Open Loft, Office, Three Bedrooms and Full Bathroom.