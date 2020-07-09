3735 Auldyn Drive

Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!! MUST SEE!!! Gorgeous Charming Two Story Home in the very quiet Harvest Pointe Swim/Tennis Community. Enjoy living minutes away from shopping, restaurants, Silver Comet Trail and great schools all within walking distance. Home features 4 large bedrooms with Master on the main, Huge Family room, hardwoods on the main level. Huge kitchen with separate dining and sunroom perfect for entertaining. Brick-front home in established community. Main level features Formal Living Room w/Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen w/Island, Upstairs has Open Loft, Office, Three Bedrooms and Full Bathroom.