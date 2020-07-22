All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

355 Heritage Park Trace NW

355 Hertiage Park Trace · No Longer Available
Location

355 Hertiage Park Trace, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location, Location, Location! Spacious Townhouse in the desirable gated community of Heritage Park, located near I-75, 575, Shops and restaurants, KSU and Towne Center Mall along Barrett Parkway. This 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhouse has an open concept main level with hardwood flooring and large eat-in kitchen. Plenty of privacy with a deck and walk out basement that faces a wooded lot. Split roommate plan with laundry upstairs, washer and dryer provided. Community swimming pool within walking distance. First, last and security deposit required. Will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Heritage Park Trace NW have any available units?
355 Heritage Park Trace NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 355 Heritage Park Trace NW have?
Some of 355 Heritage Park Trace NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Heritage Park Trace NW currently offering any rent specials?
355 Heritage Park Trace NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Heritage Park Trace NW pet-friendly?
No, 355 Heritage Park Trace NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 355 Heritage Park Trace NW offer parking?
Yes, 355 Heritage Park Trace NW offers parking.
Does 355 Heritage Park Trace NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 Heritage Park Trace NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Heritage Park Trace NW have a pool?
Yes, 355 Heritage Park Trace NW has a pool.
Does 355 Heritage Park Trace NW have accessible units?
No, 355 Heritage Park Trace NW does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Heritage Park Trace NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Heritage Park Trace NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Heritage Park Trace NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Heritage Park Trace NW does not have units with air conditioning.
