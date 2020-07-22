355 Heritage Park Trace NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location, Location! Spacious Townhouse in the desirable gated community of Heritage Park, located near I-75, 575, Shops and restaurants, KSU and Towne Center Mall along Barrett Parkway. This 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhouse has an open concept main level with hardwood flooring and large eat-in kitchen. Plenty of privacy with a deck and walk out basement that faces a wooded lot. Split roommate plan with laundry upstairs, washer and dryer provided. Community swimming pool within walking distance. First, last and security deposit required. Will go fast!