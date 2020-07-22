3505 Bonaire Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Great updated home in active swim/tennis clubhouse community!Master in the main level with updated master bath! Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and countertops! Formal liv/din rooms plus office on main! Full finished basement! Fenced cul de sac lot! Walkable to schools/shopping and parks! Owner is open to a shorter term lease in certain situations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
