3505 Bonaire Court

Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Great updated home in active swim/tennis clubhouse community!Master in the main level with updated master bath! Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and countertops! Formal liv/din rooms plus office on main! Full finished basement! Fenced cul de sac lot! Walkable to schools/shopping and parks! Owner is open to a shorter term lease in certain situations.