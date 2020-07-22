All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
3505 Bonaire Court
3505 Bonaire Court

3505 Bonaire Court Northeast · No Longer Available
3505 Bonaire Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Great updated home in active swim/tennis clubhouse community!Master in the main level with updated master bath! Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and countertops! Formal liv/din rooms plus office on main! Full finished basement! Fenced cul de sac lot! Walkable to schools/shopping and parks! Owner is open to a shorter term lease in certain situations.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3505 Bonaire Court have any available units?
3505 Bonaire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3505 Bonaire Court have?
Some of 3505 Bonaire Court's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Bonaire Court currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Bonaire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Bonaire Court pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Bonaire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3505 Bonaire Court offer parking?
No, 3505 Bonaire Court does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Bonaire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Bonaire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Bonaire Court have a pool?
Yes, 3505 Bonaire Court has a pool.
Does 3505 Bonaire Court have accessible units?
No, 3505 Bonaire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Bonaire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Bonaire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Bonaire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Bonaire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
