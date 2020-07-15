All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

3250 Sewell Mill Road

3250 Sewell Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3250 Sewell Mill Road, Cobb County, GA 30062

CALL FOR ALL OFFERS...SELLER MOTIVATED Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Wide plank Hardwood floors, Chef's kitchen with white quartz counter tops, back splash, White cabinets, and Stainless Steel appliances, Master Bathroom features double Vanity, gray cabinets, tiled shower , Renovated second bathroom, New windows, New roof, New plumbing and electrical and a finished Terrace level great for a gym, home office, entertainment space, Man Cave, Play room etc...This is a great investment opportunity in one of the most desirable school districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Sewell Mill Road have any available units?
3250 Sewell Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3250 Sewell Mill Road have?
Some of 3250 Sewell Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Sewell Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Sewell Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Sewell Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 3250 Sewell Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3250 Sewell Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Sewell Mill Road offers parking.
Does 3250 Sewell Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 Sewell Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Sewell Mill Road have a pool?
No, 3250 Sewell Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Sewell Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 3250 Sewell Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Sewell Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3250 Sewell Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 Sewell Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 Sewell Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
