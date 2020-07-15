3250 Sewell Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

CALL FOR ALL OFFERS...SELLER MOTIVATED Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Wide plank Hardwood floors, Chef's kitchen with white quartz counter tops, back splash, White cabinets, and Stainless Steel appliances, Master Bathroom features double Vanity, gray cabinets, tiled shower , Renovated second bathroom, New windows, New roof, New plumbing and electrical and a finished Terrace level great for a gym, home office, entertainment space, Man Cave, Play room etc...This is a great investment opportunity in one of the most desirable school districts.