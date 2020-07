Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large 4 bedroom 3 bath home with one bedroom on main level. Large secondary bedrooms, no carpet in home, wood tile on main floor and upper floor, hardwood floors in great room. Large eat in kitchen with view to the back yard. Private backyard. Freshly painted throughout. Lawn care included for an additional $75 per month.