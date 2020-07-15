2930 Torreya SE

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The Total Package! End unit and ground floor with upgraded ceiling and wall insulation for peace and quiet, what more could you ask for? Home features hardwoods in family room, hall and kitchen, new carpeting throughout. Kitchen updated w/ newer cabinets and solid surface countertops and New Stainless Steel Oven & Microwave, all new paint, smooth ceilings, large moldings, updated baths with tile and closet storage units. This is truly a walk-in ready, everything is done right! Minutes to 75/285, SunTrust Park and shopping. See it today before it's gone.