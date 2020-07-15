All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2930 Torreya SE

2930 Torreya Way SE
Location

2930 Torreya Way SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The Total Package! End unit and ground floor with upgraded ceiling and wall insulation for peace and quiet, what more could you ask for? Home features hardwoods in family room, hall and kitchen, new carpeting throughout. Kitchen updated w/ newer cabinets and solid surface countertops and New Stainless Steel Oven & Microwave, all new paint, smooth ceilings, large moldings, updated baths with tile and closet storage units. This is truly a walk-in ready, everything is done right! Minutes to 75/285, SunTrust Park and shopping. See it today before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Torreya SE have any available units?
2930 Torreya SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2930 Torreya SE have?
Some of 2930 Torreya SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Torreya SE currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Torreya SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Torreya SE pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Torreya SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2930 Torreya SE offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Torreya SE offers parking.
Does 2930 Torreya SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Torreya SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Torreya SE have a pool?
No, 2930 Torreya SE does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Torreya SE have accessible units?
No, 2930 Torreya SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Torreya SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Torreya SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Torreya SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Torreya SE does not have units with air conditioning.
