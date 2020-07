Amenities

Renovations complete boasting a BRAND NEW In-law Suite addition! This home has been updated with 2 kitchens, 2 separate laundry rooms, a private fenced-in backyard, complimented with a 2 car garage, and separate entrance for in-law suite. All this living space in a charming community and close to everything! Only minutes from shopping and restaurants at Smyrna Market Village, the Shops at Belmont, and SunTrust Park/The Battery.