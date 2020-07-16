Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

2720 Suwanee Way Available 08/03/20 Garden Level Condo in Marietta! - Great private 2/2 condo close to everything in Wheeler school district. Spacious and clean, with private entry and parklike setting. Home features 2 large bedrooms, walk in closets, laundry room, large main living area with fireplace and wet bar, sunroom with three walls of windows, pool access, spacious kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and oven, lots of cabinets, and plenty of storage throughout. Step outside to the park bench and private patio or walk a few feet to the tranquil creek. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of August! Home is tenant-occupied through the end of July. We will begin showings on July 29 with available move-in around August 3. Click here to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/4f967110f6



(RLNE4970038)