All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2720 Suwanee Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2720 Suwanee Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2720 Suwanee Way

2720 Suwanee Way SE · (678) 381-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2720 Suwanee Way SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2720 Suwanee Way · Avail. Aug 3

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
2720 Suwanee Way Available 08/03/20 Garden Level Condo in Marietta! - Great private 2/2 condo close to everything in Wheeler school district. Spacious and clean, with private entry and parklike setting. Home features 2 large bedrooms, walk in closets, laundry room, large main living area with fireplace and wet bar, sunroom with three walls of windows, pool access, spacious kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and oven, lots of cabinets, and plenty of storage throughout. Step outside to the park bench and private patio or walk a few feet to the tranquil creek. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of August! Home is tenant-occupied through the end of July. We will begin showings on July 29 with available move-in around August 3. Click here to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/4f967110f6

(RLNE4970038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Suwanee Way have any available units?
2720 Suwanee Way has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2720 Suwanee Way have?
Some of 2720 Suwanee Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Suwanee Way currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Suwanee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Suwanee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Suwanee Way is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Suwanee Way offer parking?
No, 2720 Suwanee Way does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Suwanee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Suwanee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Suwanee Way have a pool?
Yes, 2720 Suwanee Way has a pool.
Does 2720 Suwanee Way have accessible units?
No, 2720 Suwanee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Suwanee Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Suwanee Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Suwanee Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Suwanee Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2720 Suwanee Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity