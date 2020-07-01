2440 Norwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This is the townhome you've been waiting for! Like new, 4 bedroom end unit in a PRIME Smyrna/Vinings location close to everything. Located in a gated community with all the upgrades you expect in a higher quality townhome including hardwoods, S/S appliances, & granite countertops everywhere. All bedrooms are large and fit to match the most discerning tastes. Be sure to check out the private patio area perfect for a summer BBQ or spending time with your pet. Close to the Battery, SunTrust Park, Vinings Jubilee, Cumberland Mall, & all major highways.