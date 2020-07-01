All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2440 Norwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2440 Norwood Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:00 AM

2440 Norwood Dr

2440 Norwood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2440 Norwood Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is the townhome you've been waiting for! Like new, 4 bedroom end unit in a PRIME Smyrna/Vinings location close to everything. Located in a gated community with all the upgrades you expect in a higher quality townhome including hardwoods, S/S appliances, & granite countertops everywhere. All bedrooms are large and fit to match the most discerning tastes. Be sure to check out the private patio area perfect for a summer BBQ or spending time with your pet. Close to the Battery, SunTrust Park, Vinings Jubilee, Cumberland Mall, & all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Norwood Dr have any available units?
2440 Norwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2440 Norwood Dr have?
Some of 2440 Norwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Norwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Norwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Norwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Norwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Norwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Norwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2440 Norwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Norwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Norwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2440 Norwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Norwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2440 Norwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Norwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Norwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Norwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Norwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd
Fair Oaks, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College