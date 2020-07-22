All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2412 Tammeron Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2412 Tammeron Dr
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

2412 Tammeron Dr

2412 Tammeron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2412 Tammeron Drive, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Tammeron Dr have any available units?
2412 Tammeron Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2412 Tammeron Dr have?
Some of 2412 Tammeron Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Tammeron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Tammeron Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Tammeron Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Tammeron Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Tammeron Dr offer parking?
No, 2412 Tammeron Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Tammeron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Tammeron Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Tammeron Dr have a pool?
No, 2412 Tammeron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Tammeron Dr have accessible units?
No, 2412 Tammeron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Tammeron Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Tammeron Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Tammeron Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Tammeron Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College