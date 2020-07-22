All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2378 Misty Ivy Court

2378 Misty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2378 Misty Lane, Cobb County, GA 30080
Oakdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
New and well-maintained home just minutes from Mall of Georgia and I-85. Lots of updated features like iron spindle, hardwood on main and carpet on 2nd floor, granite countertop, stained kitchen cabinets. This home has 4 bedroom upstairs and a guest bedroom with full bath on the main which could be used as a home office/study or playroom. Lots of storage spaces in bedroom and hallway closets and garage. Gorgeous view from private backyard with patio for outdoor enjoyment. Lots of natural daylight throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have any available units?
2378 Misty Ivy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have?
Some of 2378 Misty Ivy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2378 Misty Ivy Court currently offering any rent specials?
2378 Misty Ivy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2378 Misty Ivy Court pet-friendly?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court offer parking?
Yes, 2378 Misty Ivy Court offers parking.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have a pool?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court does not have a pool.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have accessible units?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2378 Misty Ivy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2378 Misty Ivy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2378 Misty Ivy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
