2378 Misty Ivy Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

New and well-maintained home just minutes from Mall of Georgia and I-85. Lots of updated features like iron spindle, hardwood on main and carpet on 2nd floor, granite countertop, stained kitchen cabinets. This home has 4 bedroom upstairs and a guest bedroom with full bath on the main which could be used as a home office/study or playroom. Lots of storage spaces in bedroom and hallway closets and garage. Gorgeous view from private backyard with patio for outdoor enjoyment. Lots of natural daylight throughout the home.