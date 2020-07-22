All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2255 Cedar Forks Dr

2255 Cedar Forks Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2255 Cedar Forks Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
REDUCED! Fabulous home in the heart of East Cobb! - REDUCED! Fabulous home in the heart of east Cobb! Located in the highly sought after school district - Murdock, Dodgen and Pope. This home boasts an open floor plan beaming with natural light. It's loaded with character! Gorgeous bamboo hardwood floors throughout, cozy family room with high ceilings and rich stone fireplace. Fantastic kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. You'll love the master bedroom suite with renovated master bath and closet.. Flat, level and private backyard perfect for family activities or entertaining! Contact Ashley Venters for more information! 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com

(RLNE5694638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Cedar Forks Dr have any available units?
2255 Cedar Forks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2255 Cedar Forks Dr have?
Some of 2255 Cedar Forks Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Cedar Forks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Cedar Forks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Cedar Forks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Cedar Forks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2255 Cedar Forks Dr offer parking?
No, 2255 Cedar Forks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Cedar Forks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Cedar Forks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Cedar Forks Dr have a pool?
No, 2255 Cedar Forks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Cedar Forks Dr have accessible units?
No, 2255 Cedar Forks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Cedar Forks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Cedar Forks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Cedar Forks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Cedar Forks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
