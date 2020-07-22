2255 Cedar Forks Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

REDUCED! Fabulous home in the heart of East Cobb! - REDUCED! Fabulous home in the heart of east Cobb! Located in the highly sought after school district - Murdock, Dodgen and Pope. This home boasts an open floor plan beaming with natural light. It's loaded with character! Gorgeous bamboo hardwood floors throughout, cozy family room with high ceilings and rich stone fireplace. Fantastic kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tile floors. You'll love the master bedroom suite with renovated master bath and closet.. Flat, level and private backyard perfect for family activities or entertaining! Contact Ashley Venters for more information! 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com



(RLNE5694638)