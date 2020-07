Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

4 bedrooms home in Highly Sought after Hillgrove High School district!! Fresh paint, granite counter tops, backsplash, black appliances. This home will not disappoint! Great location, close to shopping and restraints! Great schools in the area! For more information call Gina with Renters Warehouse at 404-369-1151

