Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Spacious condo. Perfect condition. Open plan design w/ huge living room, large kitchen & dining w/ island, modern appliances and granite counter-tops. Opens to covered porch. 2 large master suites w/ walk-in closets and spacious ensuite bathrooms. Vaulted foyer and two car garage. Gated community in the heart of Kennesaw / Town Center shopping district. Must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.