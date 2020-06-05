All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1996 Hoods Fort Cir

1996 Hoods Fort Cir NW · No Longer Available
Location

1996 Hoods Fort Cir NW, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
1996 Hoods Fort Cir Available 09/01/19 Nice townhouse in Kennesaw - Coming soon, house will be available on 09/01/19.Traditional townhouse available in Kennesaw near shopping amenities as well as the interstate. End-unit featuring a master suite on the main level, paired with a double vanity and dual-head shower in the master bath. Surround sound installed. Loft can be converted in a third bedroom. Lawn service, water and sewer are included in the rent. Amenities are pool, tennis, basketball court, playground and clubhouse. No homes are built directly behind home, offering beautiful view. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. House still occupied, please respect our tenant privacy. To schedule a viewing by appointment only, please call or text 404-428-8884.

(RLNE5055643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Hoods Fort Cir have any available units?
1996 Hoods Fort Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1996 Hoods Fort Cir have?
Some of 1996 Hoods Fort Cir's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 Hoods Fort Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Hoods Fort Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Hoods Fort Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1996 Hoods Fort Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1996 Hoods Fort Cir offer parking?
No, 1996 Hoods Fort Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1996 Hoods Fort Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Hoods Fort Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Hoods Fort Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1996 Hoods Fort Cir has a pool.
Does 1996 Hoods Fort Cir have accessible units?
No, 1996 Hoods Fort Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Hoods Fort Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1996 Hoods Fort Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1996 Hoods Fort Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1996 Hoods Fort Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
