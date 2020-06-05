Amenities

1996 Hoods Fort Cir Available 09/01/19 Nice townhouse in Kennesaw - Coming soon, house will be available on 09/01/19.Traditional townhouse available in Kennesaw near shopping amenities as well as the interstate. End-unit featuring a master suite on the main level, paired with a double vanity and dual-head shower in the master bath. Surround sound installed. Loft can be converted in a third bedroom. Lawn service, water and sewer are included in the rent. Amenities are pool, tennis, basketball court, playground and clubhouse. No homes are built directly behind home, offering beautiful view. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. House still occupied, please respect our tenant privacy. To schedule a viewing by appointment only, please call or text 404-428-8884.



(RLNE5055643)