All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:07 AM

1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast

1914 Copper Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1914 Copper Landing Drive, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Amazing fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Smyrna. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: internet and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 12th 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast have any available units?
1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast have?
Some of 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1914 Cooper Landing Drive Southeast has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
Riverside House
3000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College