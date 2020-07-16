All apartments in Cobb County
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest

1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest · (678) 503-4303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,745

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3249 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below. Hardwood floors on main, 2 story family room with dramatic wall of windows, spacious kitchen with double ovens, solid surface counters, travertine backsplash,walk in pantry, breakfast area. Master bedroom has trey ceiling and sitting area, basement has den/game room, full bath and workout room. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest have any available units?
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest has a unit available for $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest have?
Some of 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest offer parking?
No, 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
